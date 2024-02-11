King Charles Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Diagnosis, Thanks Public for Support

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla (hidden) arrive at St Mary Magdalen
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
LONDON (AP) -King Charles III attended church Sunday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

Walking beside Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England where he retreated to recuperate following his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The appearance came a day after he expressed thanks for the messages of support he has received from the public. In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said that such thoughts are “the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” he said in a statement.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England on February 11, 2024. Britain's King Charles III on Saturday expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to well-wishers, in his first statement since his shock announcement that he has cancer. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis on Monday.

