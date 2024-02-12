Four Youths Arrested on Suspicion of Raping Young Girl in Rochdale

Four youths have been arrested on suspicion of raping a young girl in a supermarket parking lot in Rochdale, England on Saturday evening.

The Greater Manchester Police confirmed that four teenage boys, aged 12, 13, 14 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of raping a young girl, whose age and identity is being withheld from the public. Under Britain’s reporting restrictions, the identities of minor offenders are also concealed.

The alleged incident occurred in the parking lot of a Morrisons supermarket in the Newbold area of Rochdale on Saturday night. Following the alleged rape, the area was taped off by officers and a forensic tent was put up.

In a statement, the police force said: “At around 6 pm on Saturday 10 February 2024, officers were called to reports of a rape in Newbold, Rochdale. Four boys aged 12, 13, 14, 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.”

The GMP added that the young girl is “currently being supported by specialist officers”.

Following the alleged rape, local residents despaired and expressed their horror. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Lynn Davies, who lives nearby supermarket, said: “I knew something had happened.

“The police came last night knocking on to ask if we had seen anything. It makes my skin crawl. It’s bad enough when it’s an adult, but children?”

A resident who lived directly next to the scene, John Hogkinson, 80, added: “The police came but we didn’t hear anything. We were shocked because it’s so quiet around here.

“I’ve lived here for 17 years and I’ve never heard of anything like this. It’s awful.”

A police spokesman speaking to the paper confirmed that the four boys suspected of rape were still being questioned by police as of Monday morning. The force has appealed for any witnesses or people with relevant information to come forward.