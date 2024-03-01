A string of apparently gang war-style bombings broke out in Amsterdam this week following the shooting and killing of a local rapper who has long been rumoured to be involved in organised crime.

On Tuesday evening there were at least three explosions at homes in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam, with the phrase “War” being graffitied on the walls of two of the locations struck by apparent bombings, Der Telegraph reported.

Politie vermoedt verband tussen drie nachtelijke explosies, dood Bigidagoe mogelijke aanleidinghttps://t.co/Q418m0qd3y pic.twitter.com/Twc1bDfRe7 — AT5 (@AT5) February 28, 2024

Police have said that they believe the explosions were linked to a conflict over the killing of 26-year rapper-old Danzel Silos, also known by his stage name Bigidagoe, who was shot and killed in the Sloterdijk area of Amsterdam.

Silos was reportedly attending a party with friends on Saturday evening. Upon leaving the event, he was shot by an attacker in the parking lot. Although he was rushed to hospital, the rapper ultimately died of his injuries.

Bigidagoe had a long history of being involved in crime in the Netherlands, with authorities believing that much of his lavish lifestyle had been a result of the cocaine trade. In August of 2020, he was shot in Amsterdam, however, he recovered from the previous shooting.

Last year, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service called for a four-year prison sentence against Silos over involvement in an alleged kidnapping of rival rapper “Kobus L”, however, the case was not ruled on before his death.

In the wake of the killing, three explosions at residential addresses rocked Amsterdam, with suspected bombings going off on Mastbos, Populierenweg, and Kelbergen streets in the late hours of Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

So far at least three people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the bombings, which police said are believed to be the result of a conflict between two rival rapping groups following the killing of Silos.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old resident of Amsterdam was arrested at the Paris airport in connection to the shooting of Silos on Saturday evening. According to authorities he was attempting to flee to French Guiana in South America. The suspect has been taken into custody and is set to be handed over to the public prosecutor’s office in Amsterdam.

