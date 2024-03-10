Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into Gates of Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested after he rammed his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Armed police officers were dispatched to the Royal residence in London after a car “collided” with the gates of the Palace. A man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and was then taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Met said per The Telegraph: “At approximately 2.33 am on Saturday, 09 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital.

“There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

A witness on the scene told the Daily Mail that he watched the events after hearing the crash, saying: “I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace.

“Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him.”

So far, the police have not released the identity of the suspect or if there was any motive behind the incident.

