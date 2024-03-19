MOSCOW (AP) – At least 13 miners have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine in far eastern Russia, regional officials said Tuesday.
Part of the mine collapsed in Zeysk district, authorities in the Amur region said. The Emergencies Ministry reported that 13 miners were trapped, but the regional prosecutor’s office said that up to 15 could remain underground.
A rescue operation has been launched. Emergency responders were trying to reach the miners, who were trapped at a depth of 125 meters (410 feet), via a ventilation shaft, Russian media reported.
Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the accident. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, an investigator stands next to the collapsed gold mine in Zeysk district, Amur region, eastern Russia. At least 13 miners have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine in far eastern Russia, regional officials said Tuesday. (Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Russia Emergency Situations employees arrive to the collapsed gold mine in Zeysk district, Amur region, eastern Russia. At least 13 miners have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine in far eastern Russia, regional officials said Tuesday. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)
