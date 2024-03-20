Attempt to Access Princess Kate’s Private Medical Records Investigated

The UK government says the police have been asked to investigate an alleged attempt to access private medical records of Princess Catherine, who underwent abdominal surgery in January and whose prolonged absence from the public eye has caused intense speculation online.

A member of staff is said to have been caught trying to read the future Queen’s medical records at the London hospital where she underwent abdominal surgery for a non-specified but non-cancerous complaint in January. The London Clinic, the elite private medical institution which has treated politicians, celebrities and royalty for nearly a century say they have launched an investigation into the attempt.

Princess Kate was last seen in public before her operation at Christmas, and until recently has been completely out of the public eye, first recovering at the private hospital for two weeks and then for further convalesence at the home she shares with the future King, Prince William, in the grounds of the ancient Windsor Castle. The long absence from public life of the Princess has seen a period of feverish speculation over her health and whereabouts in some publications, and particularly on social media.

While the Princess has been briefly seen in public on private business a handful of times in recent weeks, including in a car while travelling to a medical appointment and when spotted doing some shopping close to her home, these moments have only gone so far to satisfy the demand for fresh information. Apparently curiosity has been too much for at least one member of staff at the hospital, who allegedly resorted to attempting to read her medical records without permission.

Medical records are protected by law in the United Kingdom and all patients have a right to privacy. This is also the case for public figures, assured the government, with a spokesman for the Prime Minister, who said per The Times that: “Clearly there are strict rules on patient data that must be followed. I think we all want to get behind the Princess of Wales, and indeed the Prince of Wales, and we obviously wish her the speediest of recoveries.”

A government minister said there would be consequences for the individual involved if the investigation proved to be true, and that the police had already been alerted. The Guardian reports health minister Maria Caulfield said the UK’s privacy and data watchdog could also take enforcement action including fines and prosecutions.

The Metropolitan Police said they had not yet received a referral. The London Clinic itself said “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”