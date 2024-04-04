Brexit leader Nigel Farage celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and posted a special video from his friend, ally, and 45th U.S. President Donald Trump to celebrate.

You may wonder what it takes to get a birthday shoutout from a former U.S. President hailing you as a historic champion of sovereignty, freedom, and a scourge of globalists, but Brexit leader Nigel Farage seems to have that figured out. As well as praise for what Farage has already achieved, as arguably the most influential British politician who hasn’t been Prime Minister of this century so far, Trump also seemed to take impish glee by teasing that more is yet to come.

Farage officially left front-line politics after helping win the Brexit vote in 2016 and holding the Conservative Party to account after, ensuring Britain actually left the European Union despite the best efforts by the ‘deep state’ to frustrate the movement. In doing so, Farage ‘scalped’ two British Prime Ministers, possibly a record in modern British history.

While he now pursues a more lucrative career in media, whether Farage will return to the coal face again — particularly as the Conservative Party he was once a member of and now is the chief critic of becomes less conservative than ever — remains the subject of intense speculation.

Nigel Farage started life as a metals commodities trader in the City of London banking district but broke with that career and his affiliation with the Conservative Party in the early 1990s to join the fledgling UK Independence Party (UKIP), and spent over 20 years campaigning for Britain to break free from the European Union. While he has never been elected to Parliament in Britain, he led UKIP and then The Brexit Party to come first in several nationwide elections for the European Parliament.

Although Europhiles in Britain may have sought to deny that the European Union meant intolerable interference in British politics from Brussels as Brexiteers claimed, Farage perhaps embodied that disruption best as he dictated the UK political landscape without once having to set foot inside the London Parliament.

Former President Trump said: