Nigel Farage will be taking over Reform UK, the party formerly known as the Brexit Party which he founded, a move outgoing leader Richard Tice said should “turbo boost” the party in the forthcoming July general election.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice has handed the reigns of the party to Brexiteer Nigel Farage, who announced he has changed his mind on not standing for election in July’s nationwide vote.

Farage told an audience in London on Monday afternoon that he’d reached the conclusion while out fishing on Sunday and after meeting large numbers of voters while out campaigning over the past week, who repeatedly told him how disappointed they were he’d initially said he wouldn’t stand in order to concentrate on promoting the party nationally. He said: “I’ve changed my mind. It’s allowed you know, it isn’t always a weakness, it can be a sign of strength. So I am going to stand in this election, and I am going to launch my candidacy at midday tomorrow in the Essex seaside town of Clacton, at the end of the pier.”

On the reasons for the change, Farage said:

…I thought the rational thing was not to stand but to do my bit as it were, supporting the [party around the country]. And the last week that’s what I’ve been doing… I’ve been on the streets meeting an awful lot of people, and interestingly an awful lot of young people. You won’t have got this yet, the pollsters won’t have picked this up yet, but after 30 years of experience in this game, something is happening out there. There is a rejection of the political class going on in this country in a way that has not been seen in modern times. But the other thing that really shook me last week was the number of people coming up to me in the street saying ‘Nigel, why aren’t you standing’. And I gave my rational, logical reasons for it… but I couldn’t help feeling after each exchange that somehow they felt I was letting them down, that I wasn’t standing up for these people. People in their millions who have stood with me, in some cases, for many years.

This story is developing, more follows…