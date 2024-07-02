President Joe Biden is seven times more popular than former President Donald Trump among Ukrainians, a poll released Tuesday reveals.

The Hill reports the first-ever poll was carried out by The Counteroffensive/Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

The unabashed affection of Ukrainian respondents for Biden was plain to see as 46.7 percent of those polled said Biden would be a better U.S. president for Ukraine’s war effort, while 6.5 percent said the same about Trump.

Joe Biden, with help from Congress, has sent more than $66 billion in taxpayer money to Ukraine since the start of its war with Russia—an allocation of money that could have built a border wall nearly two times across the U.S.-Mexico border. https://t.co/Y8hjZHjQgD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 9, 2023