Poll: Joe Biden 7 Times More Popular with Ukrainians than Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after del
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Simon Kent

President Joe Biden is seven times more popular than former President Donald Trump among Ukrainians, a poll released Tuesday reveals.

The Hill reports the first-ever poll was carried out by The Counteroffensive/Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

The unabashed affection of Ukrainian respondents for Biden was plain to see as 46.7 percent of those polled said Biden would be a better U.S. president for Ukraine’s war effort, while 6.5 percent said the same about Trump.

