The British Embassy in Washington D.C. delivered a private letter from the King to former President Donald Trump after the attempt on his life at the weekend.

King Charles III wrote a letter to former President and Republican nominee presumptive Donald Trump on Sunday, hours after President Trump was shot in the ear at a campaign stop in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The actual content of the private letter has not been disclosed but British state broadcaster the BBC notes it “understands” it expressed similar sentiments to those made public by the Prime Minister who expressed best wishes for Trump and condolences for the other victims.

The letter was passed to President Trump by the British Embassy in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

The attack took place during a campaign rally on Saturday afternoon. While President Trump was speaking, a gunman was able to access to nearby rooftop with a rifle and fired several shorts towards the stage. One struck President Trump in the ear, but other shots struck members of the audience, injuring two and killing one.

The serious security breach of the safety area around the former President has created enormous controversy about the quality and competence of the United States Secret Service.

King Charles and President Trump previously met in 2019 when Trump made two visits to London, one a State visit hosted by Charles’ late mother Queen Elizabeth II, and the other a NATO summit. During that visit, President Trump was given afternoon tea by the then-Prince Charles at Clarence House.

Earlier this year, it was revealed King Charles had been diagnosed with Cancer. Expressions of sympathy came from leaders around the globe, but one of the most fulsome was from President Trump, who praised the “wonderful man” King Charles who he had “got to know so well”. President Trump said in February: “We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery”.