The Labour Party government in Britain will continue with the prohibition on healthcare providers prescribing puberty-blocking drugs to children, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said.

Streeting, like Prime Minister Keir Starmer, initially appeared to struggle with comprehending basic biology, infamously declaring that “trans women are women”. However, the new Health Secretary seemingly evolved on the issue of gender and said in 2022 that “men have penises, women have vaginas”… to the consternation of his woke base.

Now, having been installed in his cabinet post earlier this month, the openly gay Labour politician is continuing to reject the far-left excesses of gender ideologues within his own party, shutting down demands for the government to once again allow doctors to give children life-altering puberty blockers.

“We don’t yet know the risks of stopping pubertal hormones at this critical life stage. That is the basis upon which I am making decisions. I am treading cautiously because the safety of children must come first,” Streeting wrote on X.

“Some of the public statements being made are highly irresponsible,” he said in an apparent reference to those on the woke left claiming that preventing children from puberty-blocking drugs would lead to the death of transgender children.

“I know there’s lots of fear and anxiety. I am determined to improve the quality of, and access to, care for trans people. The decisions I am taking will always be based on evidence, rather than politics or political pressure,” the Health Secretary said.

Streeting cited the independent review into so-called transgender medicine for children by Dr Hilary Cass as a principal reason for the government’s plans to continue the prohibition on puberty blockers for kids.

Dismantling the notion of “gender-affirming care” promoted by the progressive left, Cass found that there was scant evidence to support the idea that puberty blockers improved the “mental or psychosocial health” of children. Meanwhile, the top paediatrician said that the long-term impacts of the drugs on the “cognitive and psychosexual development” of young people is not fully understood.

Crucially, the Cass report also noted that many children will naturally phase out of beliefs around their supposed transgender identity and therefore “for most young people, a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress”.

Despite the damning findings of the report, many within the Labour Party continue to advocate for the government to lift the ban on such life-changing drugs for children.

Labour MP Nadia Whittome wrote: “Only a small number of young people are prescribed puberty blockers. Those who are often describe them as life-saving.

“I know the distress the puberty blockers ban is causing them. No matter what happens in court, I will continue fighting for the government to scrap it.”

Fellow leftist MP Zarah Sultana added: “Labour’s manifesto promised to ‘remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition [and] acceptance’. That entails ending the Tories’ ban on puberty blockers.

“Young people – cis [and] trans – must have access to healthcare they need. I’ll always stand with the trans community.”

