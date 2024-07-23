Top BBC Presenter Says White House ‘Covered Up’ Biden’s Decline

A prominent BBC presenter has accused the White House of covering up President Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline and suggested that the Democrats were not truthful to the American public.

Justin Webb, the host of BBC Radio 4’s flagship morning news and current-affairs radio show, the Today programme, said on Monday that there was “no question” that the Democrat party had tried to deceive the people about the president’s condition.

Webb, who also presents the BBC’s Americast podcast, said according to The Telegraph: “They knew that he was in decline, and other people who monitored the White House knew that he was in decline, but all of them decided not to tell the American people.

“And the problem for Kamala Harris is, of course, she was there when all of this was going on, and already the Trump campaign are labelling her, trying to put her into the position of being one of the enablers of Joe Biden and one of the enablers of the myth that he was capable of carrying on.”

“What was going on behind the scenes was a cover-up, and there’s no question at all about it,” Mr Webb declared.

Globalist Leaders Laud Joe Biden After Campaign Withdrawal Announcementhttps://t.co/20sqOwcGhM — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 21, 2024

While President Biden’s mental capabilities came to the forefront of U.S. politics following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump, in which Biden had clear difficulties maintaining his train of thought, behind the scenes, there were concerns about his condition among Democrats for years.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, during an October 2021 meeting with Congressional Democrats, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to translate what the president was trying to tell lawmakers after speaking “disjointedly.”

“It was the first time I remember people pretty jarred by what they had seen,” said Democrat Congressman Dean Phillips.

Nevertheless, the White House maintained for years that the president was in tip-top shape, and Democrat allies in politics and the legacy media hailed his mental abilities. Meanwhile, questions over his fitness were derided as mere conspiracy theories.

Despite making the decision on Sunday to withdraw from the 2024 election campaign, Biden has said so far that he intends to finish out his term in office, raising questions over the state of American leadership until the next president is sworn in next January.