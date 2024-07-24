BERLIN (AP) – Climate activists glued themselves to the ground at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany on Wednesday, forcing officials to suspend flights for a few hours, authorities said.

Police said five people glued themselves to a taxiway at the airport early in the morning, German news agency dpa reported. Flights were suspended for about three hours from about 5:45 a.m. while officers worked to remove the protesters.

The airport said that 31 flights were canceled and six had to be diverted.

The Last Generation activist group said in a statement that supporters in several small groups cut through the perimeter fence, approached the airport and then attached themselves to the asphalt with a mixture of sand and glue.

The group is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an international agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

It was the latest of several airport protests by climate activists in recent years that caused disruption to flights.

Last week, the German Cabinet approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to. So far, such intrusions can only draw a fine. A sentence of up to five years would be possible in some cases.

Activists portrayed the Cologne-Bonn incident as one of several protests or attempted protests across Europe.

At Helsinki Airport, a handful of protesters blocked the main check-in area for about 30 minutes, but police said the demonstration caused no delays to flights or other disruption.

At Oslo’s main Gardermoen airport, three activists managed to enter the runway area early Wednesday morning, waving banners and disrupting air traffic for about half an hour just before 6 a.m. Police said there were no major flight delays.

