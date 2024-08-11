Two Boat Migrants Die in Attempt to Cross English Channel

Two illegal boat migrants died in the English Channel on Sunday morning after setting sail from the beaches of France in an unstable dinghy.

A total of 25 migrants have now lost their lives in the Channel while trying to reach British shores since the start of the year after two people drowned on Sunday off the coast of Calais, the Daily Mail reports.

According to French maritime officials, around 50 other migrants were brought back to France despite the official policy of Paris to assist migrants in reaching British territorial waters rather than returning them over supposed safety concerns.

So far this year, some 17,639 illegals in 343 boats have successfully reached the UK via the dangerous and busy waterway, according to an analysis of Home Office figures.

Another Channel Migrant Drowns as Starmer Talks Migration with European Leadershttps://t.co/T33emozl0G — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 18, 2024

Commenting on the latest loss of life, an HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard offered assistance to the French Coastguard with an incident involving a small boat in the Channel this morning, Sunday, August 11.

“A search and rescue unit and a Border Force vessel were sent to provide support.”

A Home Office spokesperson added: “We can confirm there has been a tragic incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters which has resulted in the loss of two lives.

“This latest tragedy underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings, and we continue to do everything we can to prevent callous criminals exploiting vulnerable people. Our thoughts are with those affected.”

It has been estimated that over 3,000 illegals have crossed the English Channel since the new left-wing Labour Party government of Sir Keir Starmer came into power last month.

3,000 Illegal Boat Migrants Land in Britain Since Labour Took Power https://t.co/FdkOIhmycj — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2024