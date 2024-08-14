The new UK government’s dragnet continues to dredge the internet, with the state broadcaster noting the arrest of an internet user for “anti-Muslim and anti-establishment rhetoric” going to court this week.
The BBC states a 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Lincolnshire over the use of social media. Wayne O’Rourke appeared in Magistrate’s court on Tuesday, did not enter a plea, and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday.
The UK state broadcaster, which is funded by a mandatory tax levied on all households that operate a television set, or which receive live television or BBC content by internet data, states:
Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard the posts were alleged to contain anti-Muslim and anti-establishment rhetoric.
The court heard Mr O’Rourke had allegedly expressed support for the recent riots and offered advice on how to remain anonymous to his 90,000 followers.
