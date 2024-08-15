A man has been taken to a psychiatric hospital after driving the wrong way down a central Paris street and then fleeing a police traffic stop, colliding with several people on the way.

Two pedestrians, a cyclist, and the rider of a scooter were struck by an automobile on Wednesday afternoon in Paris’s 1st arrondissement, best known as the area around the Louvre. One pedestrian was hospitalised and the others received minor injuries.

The driver of a car has been spotted driving the wrong way down a one-way street and running a red light and was ordered to pull over by police. Instead he attempted to drive away, then striking the four people.

The driver was eventually arrested, reports Le Figaro, but was later released from police custody to be placed into a mental health facility. The prosecutor said this removal from custody was a temporary arrangement.

No details about the suspect have been released other than that he was born in 1982 and is being investigated for “aggravated refusal to comply, aggravated unintentional injury, rebellion and insulting a person in a position of public authority”, states Europe1.