Greta Thunberg Arrested at The Hague During Extinction Rebellion Protest

Radical green activist Greta Thunberg was arrested by police at The Hague on Saturday during an Extinction Rebellion protest over inaction on the supposed ‘climate crisis’.

Thunberg, 21, was among the first to be arrested as Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists blockaded the Zuid Hollandlaan road in the city centre of The Hague.

The prominent youth activist said that her arrest was carried out without issue and added according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS: “But that’s not what it’s about, I’m here for the climate goal.

“It has been promised to take action for decades. That doesn’t happen. We’ll see if it works now.”

Extinction Rebellion, an international activist collective known for its use of disruptive tactics such as glueing themselves to roads in major European city centres, has been protesting the neo-liberal Dutch government for months over claims that its progressive climate change policies have not gone far enough while demanding an end to subsidies for fossil fuels.

Thunberg, who rose to international attention in 2018 after skipping school to stage weekly protests outside of the Swedish Parliament, has been arrested multiple times at climate protests.

Last year, the green activist was arrested outside of an oil and gas conference in London. In February, a British judge ruled that she did not break the law by ignoring a police order to stop blockading the entrance to the conference.

Thunberg has also been fined multiple times in her native Sweden for blocking traffic.