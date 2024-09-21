A murderer migrant from Uganda will not be deported after British judges found that sending him back to his homeland would violate his human rights.

The UK Home Office has once again been thwarted by the left-leaning judiciary and foreign laws, as the government attempted to remove a murderer from Uganda, who was convicted in 2006 over the gangland murder of Eugen Breahna in London.

The Ugandan national, known only as ZM because he was granted anonymity, was among three sentenced to jail after chasing down Breahna and beating him to death with baseball bats and golf clubs in the back of an ambulance.

ZM, who was 18 at the time of the killing and who is now 37, was given a so-called “life sentence”, yet was only mandated to serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars.

The British government sought to remove the Ugandan national to his homeland upon his release, however, the deportation was shut down by a judge, who found that it would breach human rights guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which the UK is still bound by despite Brexit as it is technically a separate institution from the EU.

ZM’s lawyers successfully convinced a first-tier immigration judge that he suffers from mental illness and therefore it would be “inhumane” to send him back to Uganda as the African nation cannot provide the same level of care, the Daily Mail reports.

The decision to block the deportation was upheld by senior immigration judge Christopher John Hanson, who found that treatment for ZM’s condition was “either not available or not accessible” in his homeland.

“I find that if [ZM] was removed to Uganda there would be serious, rapid and irreversible decline in their state of health resulting in intense suffering or significant reduction in life expectancy.

“All of those factors lead me to conclude that there is a real risk of ill-treatment, capable of breaching [ZM’s] Article 3 rights, in the context of reception procedures in Uganda.”

Left-leaning judges in Britain have a long history of blocking deportations of foreign criminals. For example, in 2020, a deportation flight full of mostly Jamaican criminals, including a killer and a rapist, was blocked because they were briefly denied access to mobile phones while detained.

Later that year, a judge in Scotland ruled that a Taliban-tied terrorist could not be sent back to Afghanistan because he suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from fighting in the war against Western allies — potentially including UK and American soldiers — and thus was entitled to receive free healthcare in Britain.