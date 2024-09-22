A fascinating discovery that connected a group of volunteers to a past archeologist happened recently on the northern coast of France.

The volunteer archeologists were excavating parts of a Gallic site when they came upon something incredible, Artnet reported on Friday.

They found a 200-year-old message in a small bottle that gave them a glimpse into the past. The message rolled up inside the bottle read, “P.J Féret, a native of Dieppe, a member of various intellectual societies, carried out excavations here in January, 1825. He continues his investigations in this vast area known as the City of Limes or Caesar’s Camp.”

An image shows the small bottle that does not appear to be much bigger than the holder’s hand. It reportedly also contained two coins:

Archeologist Guillaume Blondel who works for the nearby town of Eu and has been leading the excavation said, “These excavations have yielded a very moving and particular testimony. This time capsule was left in a sector that has been excavated for a long time and is now being threatened by the retreat of the coastline.”

Due to coastal erosion, it has become more important that the 2,000-year-old site near the city of Dieppe, Normandy, be excavated, the Artnet article said.

“Pierre-Jacques Féret was a notable resident of the area in the 19th-century and continued a tradition of excavating the site that dated back to the early 18th-century. Féret created some of the first accurate topographical maps of the site and uncovered evidence that it had been a fortified Gallic town before later being used by the Romans,” it stated.

According to Britannica, archeology is defined as “the scientific study of the material remains of past human life and activities.”

