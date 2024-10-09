The former darling of the apocalyptic climate change movement, Greta Thunberg joined a Berlin protest against Israel on the anniversary of the October 7th terror attacks on the Jewish state.

In a tacit admission that there are other issues in the world, and that perhaps the end of the world is not nigh, Thunberg has increasingly begun to associate herself with the Palestinian cause.

Speaking from a “Solidarity with Palestine” rally on Monday in Berlin, the keffiyeh scarf-clad 21-year-old Swedish activist accused the German government of being complicit in a “genocide” in Gaza by supporting the Israeli effort to eradicate the Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7th attacks and who still have dozens of hostages held captive.

“The German government is complicit in this genocide. It finances and legitimises Israel’s apartheid-state occupation and genocide,” Thunberg said.

“It is absolutely… I can’t even find the words to tell you how upset it makes me to see how Germany and how the German police are treating peaceful protesters for saying no to genocide,” she added.

The protest that the climate activist joined in Berlin on Monday later descended into violence, with agitators reportedly throwing rocks and launching fireworks at police officers, who in turn deployed pepper spray to quell the mob.

The protesters were also heard chanting violent slogans about the Jewish state, including calls for an “Intifada” as well as the prominent genocidal slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The later slogan refers to eliminating the presence of Jews and therefore the state of Isreal entirely from the Jordan River and the Mediterranea Sea.

It comes after a weekend of anti-Israel demonstrations held across Europe, many of which saw violent altercations between protesters and police. At least 30 police officers in Rome were injured as Gaza protesters threw bottles, rocks, as well as a street sign at police officers. In response, Italian police used water cannons and tear gas on the crowds.

Appearing at Palestine protests seems to be the new cause célèbre for Thunberg, who began her activist career after starting to skip school at the age of 15 to protest about the supposed climate crisis.

Last month, for example, the Swede joined other activists in staging a blockade of a building on the campus of the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, demanding that the school divest from Israel. Thunberg was among six arrested over the action.