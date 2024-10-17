In what may shape out to be a significant political victory for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the European Union looks set to follow Rome’s lead on illegal immigration in setting up detention centres outside of the bloc to hold illegal migrants rather than allowing aliens to remain in European territory.

As national governments across the EU have begun to impose restrictions on migration and asylum seekers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signalled that she is willing to break with her leftist support base in Brussels and back the creation of “return hubs” for illegals who’s asylum requests have been denied to be held offshore instead of waiting for clearance to send them back to their country of origin.

In a letter shared with Euronews, the German politician specifically pointed to the Meloni crafted deal between Italy and Albania to establish detention centres for illegals who cross the Mediterranean, the first of whom were sent on an Italian naval vessel to Albania this week.

“We should also continue to explore possible ways forward as regards the idea of developing return hubs outside the EU, especially in view of a new legislative proposal on return,” von der Leyen wrote. “With the start of operations of the Italy-Albania protocol, we will also be able to draw lessons from this experience in practice.”

The apparent right-ward shift comes as several member states have begun to unilaterally enact border controls, notably Germany, which has seen public mood shift starkly against its open borders agenda in the wake of two recent mass stabbing terror attacks committed by migrants from the Middle East. Most recently, the government of Poland, led by former European Commission President Donald Tusk, said this week that it would be suspending its asylum programme in direct rejection of EU immigration policy.

Meanwhile, amid the failure of Brussels to meaningfully step up deportations — with the rate hovering between a paltry 20 and 30 per cent of illegals removed annually — 17 EU member states wrote a letter to the governing Commission calling for a “paradigm shift” in the way deportations are handled, arguing that national-level governments should be given more power to manage their own removals.

“People without the right to stay must be held accountable. A new legal basis must clearly define their obligations and duties,” the countries said, adding: “Non-cooperation must have consequences and be sanctioned.”

The movement towards a harder line on immigration from the EU chief may serve as a vindication for Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, who has faced criticism from populists in Europe for her open ‘gal-pal’ courtship of von der Leyen.

Commenting on the EU chief’s willingness to adopt elements of the ‘Meloni method’, the Italian leader said Wednesday: “There are many countries that look at the Albania model, that look at the Italian migration policies. Tomorrow the meeting with the countries we call like-minded will be very participated. The subject is not only Italian, it is European… I want to thank Ursula von der Leyen for her work.”

Besides Brussels, Meloni’s efforts in confronting illegal immigration — which is down in Italy by over 60 per cent over last year — has drawn the attention of Copenhagen, with the liberal government of Denmark saying that it will work with Rome to forge a coalition of EU member states seeking to push for more migration controls.

Additionally, according to the Danish Telegraaf, Denmark is seeking to copy the Albanian model with a deal with Uzbekistan to establish detention centres for illegals from Afghanistan.

However, there remains opposition to stricter border controls and for the EU establishing offshore “return hubs”, notably from the socialist Spanish government of Pédro Sanchez, arguing that it would contravene the human rights of illegals.

Spain, which has seen a 155 per cent increase in illegal immigration this year as smugglers turn away from sending migrants to Italy, has demanded instead that the EU accelerate the timetable for the Brussels migration pact, which would redistribute illegals throughout the 27 member states. Those countries which refuse to take in illegals from fellow EU states will face fines of up to €20,000 per migrant denied.

The protocol was pushed through despite opposition from countries like Hungary, which has vowed to adopt a Gregg Abbott-style approach of buying one-way bus tickets for migrants to Brussels.