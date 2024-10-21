A leftist OnlyFans model has pled guilty to assaulting Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he was campaigning for his seat in Clacton in June.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, threw a McDonald’s milkshake at Mr Farage on June 4th after he addressed supporters in a general election campaign rally in Clacton-on-Sea.

Appearing before the Westminster magistrates’ court on Monday, she pled guilty to assault by beating and admitted to criminal damage of £17.50 against the suit owned by Mr Farage’s bodyguard, The Telegraph reports.

Commenting on the guilty plea from his assailant, Mr Farage said in a video address: “Actions like this damaging to our democracy. Is it any wonder that Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak barely met a voter in the whole of the election campaign?

“She’s taking the mickey out of the whole system. It’s not for me to say what sentence she gets, but she’ll deserve it, whatever it is.”

Mr Farage also lamented that the proceedings had wasted a “vast amount of public money and time” because she refused to plead guilty until the last moment.

“At any point in the intervening period, she could have pled guilty but chose not to,” he noted.

However, the Brexit boss pointed out that Ms Thomas Bowen is a model on the explicit website OnlyFans and “therefore makes money out of any publicity she gets”.

Indeed, following the attack on Farage in June, she posted a scantily clad picture of herself on Instagram alongside the Kelis lyric “my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard” with a link to her OnlyFans account.

The attack won her fans from leftists in Britain, with Guardian columnist Owen Jones calling a picture of the incident “art” and the leftist campaign group Stand Up to Racism responding with glee to the assault.

According to the Daily Mail, Thomas Bowen has previously supported former far-left Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and called on social media for a boycott of late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In August, a man convicted of a separate attack on Mr Farage was spared jail time, prompting accusations that it demonstrated a “two-tiered” form of justice in the United Kingdom.

Ms Thomas Bowen will face sentencing in December.