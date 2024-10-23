Trump Accuses UK Labour Party of ‘Blatant Foreign Interference’ in U.S. Election

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the UK’s left-wing Labour Party, accusing it of “blatant foreign interference” in the U.S. election by sending staffers to campaign for Kamala Harris in swing states.

The complaint, as seen and reported on by the BBC, cites media reports about contact between Labour and the Harris campaign as well as apparent volunteering efforts, arguing this amounts to illegal “contributions.”

Specifically, the complaint cites newspaper reporting that Labour-linked individuals have travelled to the U.S. to campaign for the vice president.

That coverage, the complaint alleges, creates a “reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions.”

As Breitbart News reported, around 100 British left-wing activists are being funded to campaign for Harris in swing states.

A social media post by the Director of Operations of the UK’s governing party, Labour, recruiting “Labour Party staff” for campaigning in North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia has caused concern.

The message from Labour’s Sofia Patel promised paid-for accommodation for those taking up the offer. She wrote, in the now-deleted post:

I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia. I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina – we will sort your housing. Email me on labourforkamala@gmail.com if you’re interested. Thanks!

NBC15 News notes Patel has previously campaigned in the U.S. for the Hillary Clinton 2016 effort.

Last month, it was reported by the Washington Post that senior Labour-linked strategists were advising the Harris campaign how to “earn back disaffected voters and run a winning campaign from the center left.”