British activist Tommy Robinson will miss a demonstration he was due to lead in central London tomorrow after being arrested over his failure to surrender his mobile phone to authorities under counter-terrorism laws, and is being held over a High Court injunction.

Tommy Robinson surrendered himself at a Folkstone, Kent police station on Friday afternoon, where he was arrested and charged with “failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000”. Under the Tony Blair-era law, anyone travelling through a British port can be required to surrender electronic devices “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

Per a government factsheet on the law: “If a person is being examined, they can be required to provide any information requested, including passwords and PINs to any electronic devices. They will commit an offence if they wilfully fail to comply with this requirement.”

A spokesman for Tommy Robinson, who was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service on Friday under his legal name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said: “Tommy has been sent to prison… we can confirm Tommy is now being held on remand until Monday where he will appear at Woolwich Crown Court.”

The CPS said Robinson had been bailed on the terrorism charge. He remains in custody over allegedly having breached a High Court order by showing a self-made documentary, which he screened at a rally in London earlier this year, and which was published to watch on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

The detention comes just 24 hours before a planned march by Robinson supporters in London. The Metropolitan Police has declared a significant policing presence in the city, given there will be several concurrent protests and counter-protests on the same day.