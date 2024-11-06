Activists from a British direct action group sprayed bright orange paint across the front of the U.S. embassy in London on Wednesday morning “in response to the election result”.

Hard-left campaign group Just Stop Oil said in a statement Wednesday morning that “Corporate power” and “the fossil fuel industry” that “controls the major parties” are the only true winners of the U.S. Presidential election. Their activists sprayed the limestone wall proclaiming the Embassy of the United States of America with bright orange paint.

The act of vandalism was “in response to the election result this morning” and a rejection of “fascism”, they said. Just Stop Oil called President-elect Trump a “fake populist” because while appealing to the “disaffection many feel”, he doesn’t do what the group says is the truly important thing: ending oil and gas drilling.

Calling for others to get involved, JSO said: “Ordinary people have to step up, get organised and make change happen, because it should be clear by now, no political leaders are coming to save us. Just Stop Oil.”

One of the activists who sprayed paint and who was subsequently detained by armed police was 25-year-old Joseph Aggarwal, who articulated something of a left-wing-populist position himself.

Speaking of a uni party, apparently without recognition, the next President of the United States has certainly been recognised as a political outsider; Aggarwal said: “Across the Western world, people can vote for parties that bear more resemblance than difference to one another.

“No matter who they vote for, they receive an assault on living conditions, continued injustice and the drive towards climate collapse. This lack of real democracy breeds resentment and allows bad actors like Trump to exploit the disquiet to further benefit the billionaire class.”

On Wednesday morning, former and future President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, securing the support of over 70 million American citizens.