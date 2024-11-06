Populist allies in Europe reacted with jubilation and optimism for the future of the West as Donald Trump defeated globalist Democrat Kamala Harris in his bid to return to the White House.

Patriotic leadership is back in style. Despite facing fanatic opposition from the deep state, legacy media, and international institutions, President-Elect Donald Trump pulled off perhaps the greatest political comeback in modern U.S. history in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the American people rejected the administerial attempt to determine the future of their country and indeed the future of the Western world with it.

First among international populists to extend their congratulations was Mr Trump’s fellow big blonde-haired counterpart in The Netherlands, Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders, who swept to a “mega victory” of his own last November off growing resentment to the neo-liberal open borders agenda which had hitherto dominated the Dutch homeland.

Hailing Trump’s victory, Wilders proclaimed: “Patriots are winning elections all over the world. The liberal-leftish woke driven nihilists are full of disbelief and hate and unfit to give the people what they truly want: freedom and their own nation first, their own people first and most of all, no more illegal immigration.”

One of President-Elect Trump’s oldest political allies on the world stage, Brexit leader Nigel Farage, remarked on GB News of his stunning win: “I think the silent majority in America, and by the way, we have the same silent majority in our country, they’ve just had enough of big

governments who tax too much, who make people’s lives difficult with overregulation.

“But the big issue was the border; over 10 million illegal immigrants have come into the United States of America since Joe Biden was president, and people are seeing in their cities increases in crime gang crime, in particular, huge problems… and what they want is somebody to provide a solution.”

Mr Farage also declared that Trump is a “genuine friend” of the United Kingdom and impressed upon the anti-Trump leftist government in Westminster to “roll out the carpet” for the incoming American president and mend strained ties.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Mr Trump’s chief national leader ally in Europe, also rejoiced in the return of the leader of the free world. Orbán has perhaps the loudest voice in Europe, arguing for the necessity of Trump’s leadership, particularly in ending the war in Ukraine and restoring peace to Europe.

“The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much-needed victory for the World!”

Irish Freedom Party leader Herman Kelly expressed a similar sentiment, saying: “(Congratulations) to President Donald J Trump. Going forward, there will be less war, less mutilation of children, [and] more protection of national borders in the USA. Let’s hope this will lead to more freedom and prosperity in America [and] this change ripples across the world.”

In France, populist National Rally leader Marine Le Pen — the current frontrunner to become the next French president — celebrated the beginning of a “new political era”, which she hopes will see an increased emphasis on bilateral cooperation between nation-states rather than on globalist international institutions.

“I wish Donald Trump every success in his new presidency of the United States,” she added.

However, reactions in Europe to Trump’s victory were not so joyful. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz even refused to include Trump’s name in his acknowledgement of the election result, merely writing, “America has voted” while expressing a desire for continued cooperation between Berlin and the world’s superpower.

UK Prime Minsiter Sir Keir Starmer, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen all extended congratulations and a willingness to work with the incoming Trump administration.