Riots broke out in Amsterdam on Monday evening as hordes of young men dressed in black set fires, threw rocks, and shot off makeshift missile fireworks, just days after a “Jew hunt” in the city following an Israeli soccer match.

Chaos continued in the Dutch capital on Monday as riots erupted in the borough of Nieuw-West. Videos on social media showed young men waving Palestine flags and others shouting, “Cancer Jews!”

Broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting reported that the youth rioters pelted cars and a bus with rocks and heavy fireworks. They also set fire to a tram in the area. During the violent outburst, chants of “Free Palestine” could be heard.

In a statement provided to De Telegraaf, Amsterdam police said: “A large group of people is causing a nuisance and throwing fireworks, among other things. This caused a tram to catch fire. The Mobile Unit is on-site to restore order.”

The police said that several arrests have been made, however, the exact number has yet to be revealed at the time of this reporting.

The Times of Israel reported that there have been suggestions online that the perpetrators were “Arab and North African gangs,” but this has yet to be verified.

The riots come as the city remains on edge since horrific scenes following the Ajax—Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer match on Thursday, after which men on scooters conducted “hit and run” attacks on Israeli supporters, leaving over two dozen injured.

The attacks were reportedly premeditated and organised on pro-Palestininan group chats in Amsterdam. Taxi drivers are also said to have assisted in providing the locations of groups of Jewish soccer fans to be targeted.

Some on social media and elsewhere have sought to justify the “pogrom” attacks by pointing to footage purporting to show Maccabi supporters tearing down Palestinian flags on the previous night and chanting pro-war messages such as: “Let the IDF win. Fuck the Arabs!” and “Fuck you Palestine.”

Anti-Israel activists sought to stage a protest over the weekend, however, as an emergency decree was put in place following the “Jew hunt” last week, the demonstration was banned. Numerous people still attempted to rally in Dam Square, but police broke up the gathering, and over 50 people were arrested.

On Monday, five people were arrested for their alleged role in the attacks on Israelis on Thursday. While police have implied that they were all Amsterdam residents, they have yet to release any names, ethnicities, or religious affiliations.