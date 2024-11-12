‘Danger to the Public’ Drug Dealer Fights Deportation with Human Rights, Mental Health Claims

A convicted drug dealer claims his removal from the UK would breach his rights to family life while affecting his mental health.

The Daily Mail reports he now faces a fresh court hearing to determine whether he will be thrown out of Britain to be sent back to his homeland of Nigeria.

The gang member, who was jailed for eight years for supplying drugs, argued he should not be returned to the West African country because it lacked adequate psychiatric care. The Mail report notes:

The 29-year-old, granted anonymity by the courts, claimed his proposed deportation would be a breach of his Article 3 rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. His claim had been initially rejected by an immigration tribunal, with accusations that his testimony about his family was ‘a work of fiction’.

The claimant came to the UK from Nigeria aged 10 and then remained in the country illegally after overstaying a visa.

After he started dealing drugs by the age of 15, the man was convicted six years later of 10 possession with intent to supply both cocaine and heroin in 2016 and was given a suspended jail term.

He now claims his future in the UK is protected under European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) legislation as others have done before him.

The ongoing legal battle comes after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage argued called on the government of left-wing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to deport foreign criminals currently imprisoned in Britain.

He seeks the deportations as an alternative to releasing prisoners back onto the streets, as Breitbart News reported.

Around 1,100 criminals are in the process of being freed from prison early after serving just 40 per cent of their sentences amid the continuing scheme by the leftist Labour government to free up space in jails for freshly sentenced criminals.

The early release scheme will supposedly not include those in prison for violent, sex, or terrorist crimes.