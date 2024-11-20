Kremlin Accuses Biden of ‘Doing Everything’ to Prolong War in Ukraine

The Biden administration is doing everything it can to prolong “war in Ukraine” by stepping up weapons deliveries to Kyiv before the octogenarian Democratic president departs, Russia declared Wednesday.

Both Moscow and Kyiv are jockeying to secure an upper hand on the battlefield before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January 2025 and looks to fulfill his promise of ending hostilities immediately.

The Republican has repeatedly criticised U.S. support for Ukraine and maintains he could secure a ceasefire within hours — comments that have triggered fears in Kyiv and Europe about Ukraine’s ability to withstand the Russian attacks without Washington’s support.

“If you look at the trends of the outgoing U.S. administration, they are fully committed to continuing the war in Ukraine and are doing everything they can to do so,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday, AFP reports.

Peskov was responding to the U.S. saying it would soon provide Ukraine with antipersonnel land mines to follow the long-range attack missiles it has already approved, as Breitbart News reported.

Speaking from Brussels on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also looked to assure Kyiv the money and deadly munitions will continue to flow as long as Biden is in office.

He said: “President Biden has committed to making sure that every dollar we have at our disposal will be pushed out the door between now and January 20th.”