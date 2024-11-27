FBI Most Wanted Terror Suspect Arrested… in Rural Wales

One of America’s most wanted terror suspects has been tracked down and arrested in rural Wales some 21 years after a double bombing attack in San Francisco.

The BBC reports Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, is in custody after an operation Monday backed by counter terrorist police and North Wales Police.

The fugitive now faces extradition to the U.S. after being arrested at a remote property near woodland in north Wales by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The NCA said the Berkeley, California-born runaway was arrested at the request of U.S. authorities and appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Tuesday, where extradition proceedings began.

“He was remanded in custody,” a spokesman said noting the apprehension came some 5,000 miles from San Francisco where the alleged crimes were committed.

The FBI has previously called the suspect an “animal rights extremist” and was the first alleged domestic terrorist to be added to the U.S. agency’s most wanted terrorists list.

There was a reward of $250,000 (£199,000) for information leading to the 46-year-old’s arrest.

CNN notes San Diego is charged in the U.S. with planting two bombs that exploded about an hour apart in the early morning of August 28, 2003, on the campus of a biotechnology company in Emeryville, California.

The fugitive is also accused of setting off another bomb with nails strapped to it at a nutritional products company in Pleasanton, California, a month later.

“Daniel San Diego’s arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way.