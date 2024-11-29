Germany Looks to Spend $5 Billion for Four New Submarines

President-elect Donald Trump has long cautioned NATO members in Europe to up their defence spending and stop relying on the U.S. to meet all their security needs. Seems like his message is getting through.

It was revealed Friday that German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius wants to purchase four new submarines in a deal worth more than 4.7 billion euros ($5 billion) that will require parliamentary spending committee approval, Reuters reports.

In a request submitted to the committee, the ministry says the acquisition is needed for Germany to fulfil new NATO requirements for better protection of the alliance’s northern flank, according to Spiegel news magazine, which has seen the documents.

Reuters notes the ministry is seeking to procure four more Type 212CD submarines which are manufactured by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Thyssenkrupp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The defence ministry said ongoing parliamentary talks about funds for further defence procurement were “good and constructive” without providing detail on specific projects.

Members of the budget committee told Reuters the call for funding and approval is under consideration.

“We are paying particular attention to the proposal to purchase additional submarines due to its importance in terms of security policy, but also because of the high amount of funds required,” said Karsten Klein, member of the budget committee from the Free Democrats (FDP).

As Breitbart News reported, Trump has long criticised NATO member states for refusing to pay their way and yet still expecting full protection from America’s military might and hence the U.S. taxpayer.

Last February he took on NATO’s low spending members, saying, “You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?… No I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.

“You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.”