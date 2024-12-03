The Biden administration might be in its final days but that doesn’t mean the flow of lethal U.S. weaponry to Ukraine shows any sign of slowing. Far from it.

That was confirmed Monday when an additional $725 million in military assistance, including counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), was announced by the White House.

AP reports it is unclear whether the munitions for the HIMARS are the coveted ATACMS — the Army Tactical Missile System — but Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

The package also includes more of the anti-personnel land mines Ukraine seeks to slow Russian and North Korean ground forces in Russia’s Kursk region and comes on the back of the billions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer funds already used to support Kiev in its fight against Russia.

President Joe Biden has pledged to spend all of the military assistance funds Congress approved this year for Ukraine before the end of his administration on Jan. 20, which before Monday’s announcement included about $7.1 billion in weapons that would be drawn from the Pentagon’s stockpiles.

RELATED: It’s Never Enough! KJP Talks About “Surging” Taxpayer Money to Ukraine Before Trump Admin

The latest package of support comes after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to end the conflict as a priority upon assuming office.

In a major shift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled on Friday an an offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control could end “the hot stage of the war.”