Muhammad Most Popular Boy’s Name in England and Wales

Muhammad was the top name choice for baby boys in England and Wales in 2023 with more than 4,600 children registered with the name.

The BBC reports it has been among the top 10 names for baby boys since 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Other spellings of the name Mohammed and Mohammad also made the top 100 list for England and Wales, the report notes, with those names simply variances, not different names meaning it then it adds up to first place in other areas too.

The ONS however considers each spelling as a separate name, with different variations of Muhammad proving popular in previous years.

Taking the three English translations of the same Arabic name as one has left Muhammad the most popular boy’s name in England and Wales every year since 2011, as previously reported by Breitbart London.

Meanwhile Olivia remains the most popular choice for baby girls, followed by Amelia and Isla. These top three have remain unchanged since 2022.