Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan on Staying in the U.S. ‘for Good’

Prince Harry says he and wife Meghan Markle have found their “forever home” in the U.S. and have no plans to move their family back to Britain anytime soon.

The couple decamped to Montecito in 2020 via Canada, months after announcing they would step down as working members of the Royal Family and move abroad.

They quickly settled into the celebrity lifestyle offered by the elites they surrounded themselves with in the California enclave.

The Duke of Sussex told an audience at the New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday he “very much enjoys” living in the U.S. with Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Asked if he plans to remain in America “for good,” Harry affirmed “I do” and added he feels an American life is “the life my mum wanted” for him, Metro reports.

He said he and his family are afforded a level of privacy in the U.S., as well as being able to take part in activities they “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK” because of security concerns.

Harry reportedly described his life in the public eye and Royal Family as being “trapped within this bubble” which impacted his mental health.

He added he is currently focusing on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be.”

Despite ruling out a return to a Royal working life, Harry still shows no desire however to relinquish his title, its privilege, and place as fifth in the line of succession to his father King Charles III.

As Breitbart News reported, last year the prince dodged a question on the matter by Anderson Cooper during a CBS network chat when asked why, given his clear antipathy to a Royal future, does he and Meghan not just walk away from their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“And what difference would that make?” he shot back.

Despite Prince Harry’s warm embrace of all that U.S. life can offer, others are not so sure and he faces scrutiny about his U.S. residency.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has questioned the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to grant Harry a U.S. visa following admissions of drug use that were included in his book Spare.

The foundation, which has asked a judge to force the department to release Harry’s immigration file, argues the prince either lied on his visa application or was given special treatment because a history of drug use would normally disqualify an applicant from being granted a visa.