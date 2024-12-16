‘Two Tier Justice’ — OnlyFans Model Who Attacked Nigel Farage Avoids Jail Time

The OnlyFans model who assaulted Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with a milkshake will not be sent to jail, sparking further accusations of two-tiered justice in Britain.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was sentenced by the Westminster Magistrates Court to 13 weeks in prison, however, her sentence was suspended for 12 months, meaning she will likely avoid any jail time.

In October, Thomas Bowen pled guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage over the June 4th incident in Clacton-on-Sea during which, she approached Mr Farage and hurled a milkshake in his face as he campaigned in the area.

She told police that she “does not agree with his political views” and that she took “the opportunity” when seeing Farage leave a pub in the area. According to media reports, she has previously supported far-left former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Responding to the sentencing, Mr Farage said per Sky News: “We now live in a country where you can assault a member of parliament and not go to prison. The latest example of two-tier justice.”

Farage added that he was “deeply thoughtful for some time afterwards that next time it may not be a milkshake” and that the attack represented the “growing security concern”.

The sentencing was widely derided on social media. Political activist Kellie-Jay Keene remarked: “Actual assault is fine if you think the man deserves it, but vaguely talking about immigration on facebook gets jail.”

However, the attack did win Thomas Bowen fans on the left, with Guardian columnist Owen Jones calling a describing a picture of the attack as “art” and Stand Up to Racism gleefully praising the “opposition” to Mr Farage.

The OnlyFans model also attempted to monetize her assault on Farage, posting a scantily clad picture of herself with the caption “my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard” and a link to her OnlyFans account.

The result of the trial marks the second time this year that a person attacking Mr Farage has avoided prison.

In August, Josh Greally, 28, pled guilty to public order offence, common assault, and causing criminal damage after throwing cement at Farage’s campaign bus.

However, the Barnsley Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, meaning he will likely face no prison time over the admitted attack.