NATO Boosts Baltic Sea Presence After Suspected Undersea Cable Attack

Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty
Simon Kent

NATO moved Friday to enhance its naval presence in the Baltic Sea as Estonia’s navy began patrolling an undersea cable supplying energy from Finland.

The move follows the excision of a different cable from the power grid on Christmas Day in what Finnish authorities allege is a case of deliberate, targeted sabotage by Russia, as Breitbart News reported.

A ship named as Eagle S is suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 cable and Finnish coast guard crew have boarded the oil tanker and steered it into Finnish waters.

The E.U. said the Eagle S was part of “Russia’s shadow fleet” and the failure of the undersea cable was the “latest in a series of suspected attacks on critical infrastructure.”

Estonia’s patrols were confirmed by Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur via a post on social media.

“We’ve decided to send our navy close to Estlink 1 to defend and secure our energy connection with Finland,” he posted on X.

The Estlink 2 submarine cable cut on Wednesday came just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

AFP reports Finnish authorities confirmed they were investigating the suspect oil tanker while NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said NATO will “enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea” as a way of countering any future intentions from bad actors seeking to copy the cable cutting.

