Racing levels of mass migration causing the population to soar is “the biggest issue that faces our country” because growth is far outstripping new infrastructure, Nigel Farage warns as new figures project ten million new migrants in the coming decade.

The population of the United Kingdom may rise to 72.5 million by 2032 and 75.3 million by 2042, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) projects, based on its latest data on births and deaths, life expectancy, and migration. The UK population is presently thought to be around 69 million, yet as recently stated, the number of people in some cities is unclear and a large resident population of illegals existing in the so-called black economy makes accurate counts difficult.

Indeed, very nearly all of this projected population growth will be from mass migration. As stated rather bluntly by the ONS, between 2022 and 2023 “6.8 million people will be born… 6.8 million people will die” meaning natural population growth will essentially be zero. But ten million people will “immigrate long term” to the country while five million are projected to leave, leaving net growth of five million new residents from migration alone.

In all, population growth in the decade to 2032 is projected to be 7.3 per cent, up from, 6.1 per cent for the preceding decade.

These figures are based on the ONS’s migration main prediction, but they have also published their “high migration” scenario where half a million people net arrive every year past 2028, which would push the population projection for 2042 from 75 million to nearly 79 million. Yet even this high scenario with its half million a year increase from migration still relies on the government statistician’s assumption that migration will actually fall considerably in the coming years, with net migration having hit 900,000 in 2023.

Migration Watch Chairman Alp Mehmet addressed the issue of the ONS assumption of migration levels suddenly declining this decade and levelling out at a constant half million in the future, remarking: “The projections are based on the assumption that net migration will fall to an annual 340,000, from 2029, which is unlikely without radical policy change.

“Beside the massive, negative, economic impact, such population increase will lead to a further significant fall in the percentage of the indigenous (white British) population. This has already fallen from 95% in 1991 to 75% in 2021. No wonder 71% are now saying immigration has been too high.”

While the ONS provides a population visualiser tool while allows users to project future population growth by editing factors like life expectancy and migration levels, it doesn’t even permit user input to simulate migration continuing at 2023 levels, as the net migration level tops out at 525,000 a year. It may be the statistician has judged now Boris Johnson is no longer a likely candidate for Prime Minister, such colossal levels of arrivals could never again be possible.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, whose party seems to get a polling bump every time Britain’s historic levels of immigration hit the news, responded to the latest ONS projections and stated “this is the biggest issue that faces our country”. Both Labour and Conservatives are to blame for the surge of arrivals, he said, while drawing attention to population growth — which is practically all migration-driven now, with natural population growth projected to go negative in the 2030s — totally outstripping the ability to build new infrastructure to accommodate them.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Farage said it was pointless to build endless new homes without the infrastructure to serve the people living in them and rhetorically asked whether any Members of Parliament from the Labour or Conservative Parties ever “levelled” with their own constituents about the causes for strained services.

Mr Farage further said in a statement to the public: “Labour say they’ll build [houses], that won’t even be enough to come with the numbers coming over the course of the next four years, never mind the backlog we have. You want to get a GP appointment? Forget it, it’s going to get even more difficult. Have you noticed how clogged the roads are? Our quality of life for all of us is diminishing directly as a result of the population explosion and here’s the other thing that really matters: the steeper our population rises through immigration, the poorer per head we get in this country.

“This is a complete betrayal by our political class and I promise you it’s on this issue that Reform are going to win the next General Election.”