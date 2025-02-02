The Labour Party government is reportedly preparing to revoke the ban on illegal boat migrants from obtaining citizenship in Britain.

As a part of plans to overhaul the immigration system, the Labour government will rescind key parts of the 2023 Illegal Migration Act, according to The Telegraph.

The current version of the soon-to-be-debated Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill would remove the restriction on illegals who cross the English Channel in small boats from France from becoming a citizen.

Critics warn that this will serve to further incentivise illegal migration into the country and allow potentially tens of thousands of so-called asylum seekers who broke into the country the ability to stay in the UK.

The leftist government is also reportedly planning on walking back powers given to border officials to use scientific tests to determine whether a migrant is an adult or not.

Given that children are more likely to be granted asylum, many migrants, who often arrive intentionally without a passport or documentation, pose as children to increase their odds of remaining in the country.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was the main force behind the restrictions coming into place, said Labour is effectively “decriminalising illegal migration” with its new bill.

Braverman said that it “removes all the security and provisions we had put into place to keep the UK safe and is a disgrace,” she said.

“To put it bluntly, it is an insult to the British people. It shamefully opens up our borders and disgracefully allows illegal immigrants to become citizens,” Braverman added. “If you enter the UK illegally, you should be detained, deported, and banned from ever returning.”

The government said that deterrence would come in the form of jail sentences for illegals who intentionally block rescue efforts until they are in British territorial waters.

The Border Security Bill is also set to criminalise the handling or supplying of small boats and associated gear for the purpose of aiding illegal crossings of the English Channel.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The new Border Security Asylum and Immigration Bill introduces workable measures to strengthen cross-system, operational efforts to tighten border security, enhance upstream work with international partners and help ensure a properly functioning, secure immigration system.

“The Illegal Migration Act has largely not been commenced (including this measure on age assessments); nor will it be under this Government’s policy which focuses on delivering long-term, credible policies that restore order to the asylum system.

The government has largely attempted to confront the migrant crisis by targeting the people smugglers operating on both sides of the Channel. Labour, like previous Tory governments, continues to refuse to simply return migrant boats back to France.

In one of his first acts as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer also rescinded an agreement with Rwanda to house supposed asylum seekers, despite London having already sent tens of millions of pounds sterling to Kigali. Unsurprisingly, illegal surged last year by 25 per cent over 2023.

A recent study found that around one in 12 people who live in London are now illegal migrants.