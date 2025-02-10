Sweden Plans Gun Ban After Controls Failed to Prevent School Shooting

Sweden is planning gun bans and tighter gun control after the country’s stringent controls failed to a prevent a February 4, 2025 school shooting.

On February 4, Breitbart News reported at least five people were killed in the shooting. On February 7, Reuters noted the reported number of deceased had increased to eleven.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Reuters they are looking to ban AR-15 rifles as a “preventative measure.” Strommer said this even though the specific type of firearm(s) used in the attack has not been reported.

Authorities have only indicated that the attacker, a 35-year-old man, had rifles with him which he was licensed to own.

BBC noted that Sweden also plans “to increase vetting around gun purchases.”

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, “We have to ensure that only the right people have guns in Sweden.”

Breitbart News pointed out Sweden’s gun laws are already restrictive and includes the licensing of all would-be gun owners. The licensing requires “[being] able to certify the purpose of your need to possess a weapon,” according to the Swedish Police.

There are various types of gun licenses, each with specific requirements. For example, the Government Offices of Sweden points out that acquiring a license for a firearm to use in target shooting requires “active membership in a shooting club and a certificate verifying that the applicant is an experienced target shooter.”

Sweden has gun storage controls, too. Again, the Government Offices of Sweden notes that “all weapons, including essential parts and ammunition, must be stored in secure cabinets tested and approved in accordance with the applicable Swedish standard.”

There is also an ammunition license requirement and a requirement that a license be shown for any weapon borrowed from a friend.

In 2016, Tom Heberlein used a VOX column to gush over Sweden’s gun controls, noting that in Sweden, “Only responsible people are trusted with firearms. Sweden licenses guns in much the same way we license cars and drivers. You can have up to six guns but can get more with special permission.” He went so far as to suggest, “Sweden may have the answer to America’s gun problem.”

