At least five people were shot at a school in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday afternoon despite the country’s stringent gun controls.

Breitbart News originally noted that a major police operation was underway in Örebro given a continued threat to life following an attack on the Risbergska school, which was reportedly carried out with an automatic weapon, Expressen reports.

At least five people have been shot, and at least four people have been hospitalized. However, their conditions are currently unclear.

In an update, Breitbart News pointed out the Expressen newspaper’s announcement that the suspected shooter shot himself. However, police continue to say that it is too early to know if there was more than one perpetrator.

This firearm-related violence occurred in a country with stringent gun controls, which include the licensing of all would-be gun owners. The licensing requires “[being] able to certify the purpose of your need to possess a weapon,” according to the Swedish Police.

There is also an ammunition license requirement and a requirement that a license be shown for any weapon borrowed from a friend. There must be a license for each “corresponding weapon.” Moreover, one must have a permit from the Swedish Police in order to trade in firearms, and licenses must be obtained before any firearm is imported into Sweden.

There are various types of gun licenses, each with specific requirements. For example, the Government Offices of Sweden points out that acquiring a license for a firearm to use in target shooting requires “active membership in a shooting club and a certificate verifying that the applicant is an experienced target shooter.”

Sweden has gun storage controls, too. Again, the Government Offices of Sweden notes that “all weapons, including essential parts and ammunition, must be stored in secure cabinets tested and approved in accordance with the applicable Swedish standard.”

According to the Government Offices of Sweden, “The right to possess weapons, even for protection purposes, is strictly limited…”

In 2016, Tom Heberlein used a VOX column to gush over Sweden’s gun controls, noting that in Sweden, “Only responsible people are trusted with firearms. Sweden licenses guns in much the same way we license cars and drivers. You can have up to six guns but can get more with special permission.” He went so far as to suggest, “Sweden may have the answer to America’s gun problem.”

Despite these stringent gun controls, at least five people were shot in a school shooting in Orebro, Sweden, on February 4, 2025.

