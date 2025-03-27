Five Injured in Mass Stabbing in Central Amsterdam, Suspect Arrested

Police say they are investigating a potential motive or cause after a mass stabbing in the historic centre of Amsterdam saw at least five people injured and an air ambulance land outside the Royal Palace.

A lockdown was in place across famed central Amsterdam streets including the Sint Nicolaasstraat and the Dam square after an apparent mass stabbing on Thursday afternoon. Police responded to a call at approximately 1530 local time (1030ET) and arrested a suspect, reports De Telegraaf.

City newspaper Het Parool cites a witness who said “I saw that a girl had been stabbed in the back. A boy then ran away.” Others reported hearing piercing screams and a stampede of people.

Five people are thought to have been injured and the air ambulance landed on the Dam Square outside the city’s Royal Palace. Police are appealing to members of the public who may have images or footage of the incident to come forward and say they don’t yet know a motive or cause into the attacks, but are looking into it.

The story is developing, more follows