A man is believed to have caused a car to explode in the famous city-centre Dam square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, which just last week was the scene of a mass stabbing attack.

A 50-year-old Dutch nationality male was arrested at hospital in Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon after apparently driving a car into Dam Square and causing it to explode. Police say they believe the explosion was intentional and while there was potential for “huge impact” on the large number of bystanders close to the vehicle at the time of the blast, the driver is the only known casualty.

Surveillance footage of the square shows the red Chevrolet Matiz turn from the roadway that crosses the square and mount the pavement in the pedestrian zone, heading towards the national Cenotaph monument. The car slows for pedestrians and allows them to pass before moving to its final location, where very quickly a yellow blast is visible, blowing out the vehicle’s windows and scaring birds and bystanders alike.

Moments later the fire can be seen to have developed and taken hold, and the burning driver throws himself from the vehicle and rolls on the ground. Very quickly, a number of police vehicles arrive and start to tackle the blazing man with their fire extinguishers.

Witnesses cited by De Telegraaf state the man had his trousers around his ankles as he attempted to put out his fire.

Dutch broadcaster NOS says the arrested man is known to police previously and officers believe the motive of the allegedly deliberate explosion was attempted suidice, although they are not clear on whether the suspect intended to harm others with the blast in the busy square or not. He is seriously injured and not presently conscious in hospital.

The remains of the car were later cleared and the Dam Square reopened to the public. It is the second time in a week that the historic city square has hit headlines after a suspected terrorist attack last Thursday. A Ukrainian-citizen male from the Russian-occupied Donetsk region was arrested for the rampage, which saw five people including people from the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and the United States stabbed.

Prosecutors announced on Tuesday this week they believe the stabbings to be attempted murder with a terrorist motive. Even days after the attack, four of the five victims remain in hospital in serious condition.

The attack may have been worse, but the Ukrainian suspect was overpowered by a British tourist, who has been given a bravery decoration by the Amsterdam mayor.