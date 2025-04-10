E.U. Leader Echoes Greek PM: Calls for Mutually Beneficial Trade Negotiations with the U.S.

E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to pause reciprocal tariffs, saying it’s an important step towards stabilising the global economy.

She further echoed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in seeking mutually beneficial trade negotiations with the U.S. as he revealed in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in Athens.

That revelation was applauded by Trump after he was asked about it by Breitbart News White House Correspondent, Nick Gilbertson:

The E.U. leader was moved to comment after Trump announced a 90-day pause for most countries while raising tariffs on China to 125 percent, as Breitbart News reported.

She said, “Clear, predictable conditions are essential for trade and supply chains to function. Tariffs are taxes that only hurt businesses and consumers. That’s why I’ve consistently advocated for a zero-for-zero tariff agreement between the European Union and the United States.” Von der Leyen further outlined her acceptance of talks and negotiations:

The European Union remains committed to constructive negotiations with the United States, with the goal of achieving frictionless and mutually beneficial trade.

Germany’s incoming administration of Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz also focused on trans-Atlantic trade, saying “It’s best for us all to make zero percent tariffs together in transatlantic trade. And then the problem is solved.”

Poland leader Donald Tusk further heeded the opportunity to talk with Washington. The prime minister took to X to make clear his optimism that talks will deliver outcomes.

Countries from around the world are currently lining up to negotiate tariffs and trade barriers with Trump in the days since he announced the reciprocal tariffs last Wednesday, or “Liberation Day,” as he calls it.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday up to 70 countries had contacted the administration “wanting to help rebalance global trade.”