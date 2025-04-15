Germany’s outgoing far-left foreign minister has been accused of ignoring the will of the public by using her last weeks in office to ship planeloads of more people from Afghanistan and Pakistan into the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, one of the top Green party politicians in the country, has organised three charter flights to transport Afghans and Pakistanis to Germany throughout the remainder of the month, broadcaster NTV reports.

The move comes despite the German public overwhelmingly rejecting the left-wing “traffic light” government of the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democrats in the February federal elections.

Baerbock and the rest of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government are expected to be removed from office early next month when the likely government of Christian Democrat Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz, who ran on a hardline approach to immigration, is set to come to power.

The move to import more migrants in Germany by Baerbock’s office has been criticised as ignoring the will of the German voter.

The Interior Minister for the German state of Saxony, Armin Schuster, said: “Political decency requires an executive federal government to exercise moderation and not to intensify what the new federal government is known not to stand for.”

The CDU politician commented that Baerbock’s decision to follow through with the “massively polarizing” action in the final days of the government is “really infamous and completely stubborn”.

Schuster also criticised the foreign minister for using “the few and complicated diplomatic options with the Taliban exclusively to bring tens of thousands of people to Germany, instead of striving to repatriate those who, as multiple and intensive offenders or blatant Islamists, have forfeited every right to hospitality”.

Migrants from Germany were among those accused of committing a string of terror attacks in Germany over the past year, including a stabbing attack in Aschaffenburg in January that left two dead, including a child. Last May, an Afghan migrant was arrested following a mass stabbing at an anti-Islamification rally in Mannheim, which saw a police officer lose his life after being stabbed in the neck.

The terror attacks allegedly at the hands of Afghan nationals contributed to the incoming government’s commitment to restarting deportations to Afghanistan and Syria after years of being paused over safety concerns.

The move by outgoing Foreign Minister Baerbock to charter flights to bring in more migrants from Afghanistan, who the government claims are “vulnerable” people like human rights lawyers and women’s rights activists, is perhaps unsurprising given her party’s stance as one of the most pro-open borders advocates in Germany.

Baerbock has also previously demonstrated a disdain for the public will, declaring in 2022 that Berlin would continue to fund the Ukraine war for as long as it takes, “no matter what my German voter thinks.”