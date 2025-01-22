Child Among Dead in Mass Stabbing at German Park, Knifeman Arrested

At least two people have been killed, including a child, in a mass stabbing at a historic but now crime-plagued park in a Bavarian town.

Police locked down the Schöntal park close to the city centre of the town of Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, Germany around Wednesday midday after “several” people were stabbed. Police later stated two people had died, an adult and a child, and that two people in “serious” condition were receiving hospital treatment.

Initially two suspects were arrested, but one of them was quickly released and treated as a witness. A nearby railway was also shut down as it is reported the suspect attempted to flee over the tracks.

Authorities have not yet made public any information about the background to the attack or any motive of the alleged knifeman. But police say there is no further danger to the public and they believe they are holding the only attacker.

German newspaper Bild states the Schöntal park was reclassified as a “dangerous place” by police late last year due to robberies and drug use in the area. This declaration means it is subject to more frequent police foot patrols which may account for the speed with which the suspect was apprehended, it is stated.

This story is developing, more follows.