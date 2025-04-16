The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Hungary officially recognised the scientific fact that there are only two genders in the nation’s constitution.

The 15th amendment to the Hungarian constitution was overwhelmingly ratified by Budapest’s Országgyűlés parliament this week by a margin of 140 votes in favour to 21 votes against, Magyarnemzet reported.

In a bid to prevent the spread of far-left ideologies surrounding gender, the amendment added to the Basic Law stated that a person is “either man or woman”.

Cementing the government’s ability to prohibit lewd LGBT public demonstrations such as Pride Parades, the amendment also said that the “protection of children precedes the right of assembly” and gave police new powers to shut down such events, which the government banned last month.

The clause in the Constitution protecting physical, mental, and moral development will now take precedence over all other fundamental rights, with the exception of the right to life.

The 15th Amendment will also impact other areas of civil society, for instance, enshrining the right for Hungarians to pay for goods and services with cash money.

It comes amid increasing efforts within Europe and elsewhere to institute Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCS), which opponents warn would enable more state controls on how people spend their own money.

Additionally, the law enables the government to strip dual citizens of their Hungarian passport if they are deemed to be a threat to public order or national security. Those who have their citizenship removed will be eligible for deportation from the country.

Finally, the amendment also formally enshrined into the constitution the prohibition on producing, promoting, selling or using illegal drugs in Hungary.

Commenting on the bill’s passage, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said: “We’re protecting children’s development, affirming that a person is born either male or female, and standing firm against drugs and foreign interference. In Hungary, common sense matters.”

Political director for the PM, Baláz Orbán, said: “These measures respond to growing liberal pressure to dismantle the foundations of family, normality, and national identity. In Hungary, these are not negotiable. We will defend them—not just in policy, but in our constitution.”

While the bill was passed with overwhelming support, members of the far-left Momentum party once again protested in the parliament, using whistles to show their indignation. Last month, at the passage of the ban on Pride marches, Momentum members set off smoke bombs in the legislative chamber.

The constitutional change in Hungary will likely further sour relations between Budapest and Brussels, with the EU having previously sanctioned Orbán’s government by withholding funding in part over laws barring LGBT ideology from being promoted in school and on children’s television.