JD Vance Attends Good Friday Service at Vatican with His Family

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family were at the Vatican for Good Friday services to celebrate Easter. The convalescing pope did not attend.

Reuters notes Vance, visiting Italy with his family over the Easter weekend, joined a Celebration of the Passion of the Lord mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the day Christians mark Jesus’ crucifixion.

The second family entered the service with more than a dozen Secret Service members just a few moments before the start of the liturgy, the National Catholic Reporter set out.

The vice president, who converted to Roman Catholicism six years ago, landed in Rome earlier in the day on an official visit to the Italian capital.

His first meeting was with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a close ally of the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prior to Vance’s arrival at the Vatican, he posted on social media wishing Christians around the world a Good Friday.

“I’m grateful every day for this job, but particularly today where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday,” he wrote. “I had a great meeting with Prime Minister Meloni and her team, and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city.

“He died so that we might live,” Vance wrote.

The National Catholic Reporter set out there will be a Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum, presided over by the Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome, to finish the day.

The Vatican’s liturgical celebrations will continue Saturday with the Easter Vigil, followed by an outdoor Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

On Saturday, Vance is scheduled to speak with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who as the Vatican’s secretary of state is the second-highest official at the Holy See after Pope Francis.