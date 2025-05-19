Reverend Franklin Graham is asking people to pray for President Donald Trump as he prepares for important conversations with the goal of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Graham said Trump is scheduled to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

“Pray for President Donald J. Trump today as he is scheduled to talk with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about a lasting peace agreement between their two countries,” he wrote.

“It is reported that some 5,000 people are dying every week in that bloody conflict. May God’s hand be upon President Trump and give him wisdom, and may God touch the hearts of these leaders and bring peace,” Graham added:

Pray for President Donald J. Trump today as he is scheduled to talk with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s… Posted by Franklin Graham on Monday, May 19, 2025

The Kremlin in Moscow on Monday confirmed the three leaders would speak via telephone at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, Breitbart News reported. Trump is scheduled to speak with Putin first, then Zelensky.

Trump announced the plans in a Truth Social post on Saturday, saying the subjects of the call would be stopping the “bloodbath” that is killing over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers per week, and trade.

“I WILL THEN BE SPEAKING TO PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY OF UKRAINE AND THEN, WITH PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY, VARIOUS MEMBERS OF NATO. HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END. GOD BLESS US ALL!!!” he added.

Zelensky recently said he is willing to “personally” meet with Putin for peace talks in Istanbul, but continued demanding a ceasefire be established prior to negotiations, Breitbart News reported on May 11.

In a social media post on Monday, Zelensky said he hosted a meeting on diplomatic efforts to end the war.

“Minister of Defense of Ukraine, @rustem_umerov, reported on the work of our delegation and the negotiation process in Türkiye. The meetings on May 15–16 showed the world both our commitment to advancing peace and, at the same time, the necessity of pressuring Russia in order to stop the war,” he said:

Meanwhile, people commenting on Graham’s post said they were joining him in prayer for Trump and other world leaders.

“Praying for all three of them to trust in God a make the right decisions to end this war , and to put God first in their life and become peaceful Nations. In Jesus name amen,” one person commented, while another said, “Praying for God to intervene. For their heart to be turned to what is right. God give them compassion for their fellow man. In Jesus Name may You Be Glorified. Amen!”