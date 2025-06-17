Trump Dings France’s Macron: ‘Emmanuel Always Gets it Wrong’

President Donald Trump said France’s Emmanuel Macron was “publicity seeking” for speculating on the purpose of his early departure from the G7 conference in Canada.

Emmanuel Macron was “wrong!” for speculating President Trump excused himself from the G7 meeting in Canada a day early because he was going to deal with Isreal-Iran. Macron had said on Monday: “There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange… U.S. assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change.”

Firing off a statement on Truth Social while returning to the United States, Trump decried Macron for being “publicity seeking” with his speculation on the President’s agenda. He wrote: “Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”.

The rebuke may be keenly felt, given President Macron is one of those European leaders who has sought to portray himself as a ‘Trump whisperer’, uniquely well placed to achieve sympathetic outcomes for Europe from America-first. Indeed, in contrast to the first Trump Presidency when Euro leaders defaulted to condescending him, these days it is such a highly valued quality former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was practically offered the NATO Secretary General position for it.