In a tacit condemnation of the UK government’s lax immigration controls, British police have been forced to explain to alleged asylum seekers that women should not be abused or harassed as they have the “same rights as men”.

Basic principles of decency and the modern world are being taught to asylum seekers, who were apparently unaware of how to behave in a Western nation. The re-education scheme, conducted by the Northamptonshire Police, was reportedly launched after a group of young migrants had raised eyebrows in the locality for loitering around a primary school and allegedly filming students, The Telegraph reported.

A PowerPoint presentation provided to alleged asylum seekers living in two hotels in the area impressed upon the migrants that “females have the same rights as men” and therefore “they must be treated with respect and courtesy.”

The ‘Safety Advice and Local Information’ police presentation warned them that “if you harass or abuse any female, you can be arrested.” They were also told that taking pictures or videos of people without their consent could cause “great offence”.

The police force presentation went on to inform the foreigners that “violence of any kind is NOT ACCEPTABLE” and that committing crimes could jeopardise their asylum applications.

Another cultural difference was apparently hinted at by the supposed asylees being told that they must “respect nature” and that it is a “criminal offence to neglect an animal or treat it in a cruel way.”

The disclosure comes amid increasing awareness over the ties between migration and sex crimes in the UK. Last week, a government backed review of child rape grooming gangs found that asylum seekers and other migrants made up a “significant proportion” of suspects in active grooming gang cases in Britain.

The review, authored by Baroness Louise Casey, which forced the government to u-turn and launch a national inquiry into grooming gangs, has also called on the government to begin releasing full ethnic information on sex abuse offenders in the country.

Unlike fellow European nations like Denmark, the UK does not publish full crime tables of various ethnicities or even by immigration status. However, reports based on Freedom of Information requests have given some indications.

According to an April report, Afghan and Sudanese migrants were the most likely to be arrested on suspicion of sex crimes of any group in the UK. The two migrant groups were both over 18 times more likely than their British counterparts to be arrested over alleged sex crimes.

Despite this, the migrant crisis has continued unabated in Britain, with over 17,000 illegals having crossed the English Channel since the start of the year, a new record. Meanwhile, over 32,000 migrants are being housed in asylum seeker hotels by the government at taxpayer expense.

Shadow home secretary, Chris Philp said: “This shows Labour’s loss of border control is now endangering British women and – with more illegal immigrants arriving on small boats so far this year than any year in history.

“Even the police are now acknowledging that illegal immigrants who come here and claim asylum pose a high risk to women and girls.